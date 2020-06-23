Earth Defense Force 6 has been announced on a teaser site. It’s slated for 2021, and there are some screenshots on said teaser site. Platforms are TBA, but it certainly looks current gen.
Earth Defense Force 6 has been announced on a teaser site. It’s slated for 2021, and there are some screenshots on said teaser site. Platforms are TBA, but it certainly looks current gen.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.