Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Official Site

Earth Defense Force 6 has been announced on a teaser site. It’s slated for 2021, and there are some screenshots on said teaser site. Platforms are TBA, but it certainly looks current gen. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

