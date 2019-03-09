Rockstar Games has announced a reward for players who activate two-step verification on their accounts. These players will earn free money in GTA Online and free gold bars in Red Dead Online.



First announced on Rockstar’s Newswire blog, this program will reward players with $500k in GTA Online for activating the extra security on their Social Club accounts. Players will also receive 10 gold bars in Red Dead Online. For players who have already activated two-step authentication on their accounts, Rockstar will be rewarding those players too with the same amounts of gold and cash.

Social Club users can add two-step verification to their accounts by visiting the settings of their profile on the Social Club website. To login with two-step authentication on your Social Club account, players will need to enter a generated code when logging into new devices.

Rockstar also promises future rewards for players who have two-step authentication on their accounts, in both RDO and GTA Online.

Recently, Rockstar Games angered many Red Dead Online players when they updated the game and added new content that was too pricey while also nerfing hunting rewards.

I guess you can use some of these gold bars to buy some of the new emotes?