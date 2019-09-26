Earlier this month, Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and Hades developer Supergiant Games put on an orchestrated concert to celebrate its tenth anniversary. You can watch it in its entirety now. It features songs from all the games’ soundtracks and is really just an immensely good performance, with some magnificent vocal harmonies and powerful orchestration. There’s also behind-the-scenes footage and just a lot of good vibes.

