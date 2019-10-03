EA Website Leaks Personal Details Of FIFA Players

\When players—including many of the world’s best—went to sign up for the FIFA 20 Global Series earlier today and started entering their personal information, they noticed something weird. There was already information on the screen. Someone else’s information.



At the point where players registering were asked to confirm their details, they were shown a screen displaying the personal details, including email address and date of birth, of a different player.

EA were quickly informed of the error, and took down the registration page while they fixed things.

At time of posting EA hasn’t shared further updates aside from linking their “product security vulnerability program” website.