Back in 2017, EA was dealing with the mess that was Star Wars Battlefront II and its hated loot boxes. During that time an unknown community manager used the official EA Community Team Reddit account to respond to a complaint about unlocking characters. Over 600k downvotes and two years later, EA’s infamous comment has officially earned a Guinness World Record.

The record was spotted by Reddit user -amasha- who posted a photo from the Guinness World Record book for 2020 showcasing the record on the Star Wars subreddit. The post has racked up over 80k upvotes.

The comment was posted on November 12, 2017, to the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit. The comment is posted in full below.

The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes. As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we’re looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we’ll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay. We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets. Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can.

Advertisement

Since being posted it has accumulated 683,000 downvotes. This comment is hated on a scale that no other comment in Reddit history has reached. The second most downvoted comment in comparison only has 88,906 downvotes.



If you create a free account you can look up every record on the Guinness World Records website and find the EA record, listed under “Most downvoted comment on Reddit.”

Advertisement

So, I guess, congratulations EA?! I highly doubt they will be celebrating this record anytime soon.

