Back in 2017, EA was dealing with the mess that was Star Wars Battlefront II and it’s hated loot boxes. During that time an unknown community manager used the official EA Community Team Reddit account to respond to a complaint about unlocking characters. Over 600k downvotes and two years later, EA’s infamous comment has officially earned a Guinness World Record.

The record was spotted by Reddit user -amasha- who posted a photo from the Guinness World Record book for 2020 showcasing the record on the Star Wars subreddit. The post has racked up over 80k upvotes.

The comment was posted on November 12, 2017, to the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit. Since being posted it has accumulated 683,000 downvotes. This comment is hated on a scale that no other comment in Reddit history has reached. The second most downvoted comment in comparison only has 88,906 downvotes.

If you create a free account you can look up every record on the Guinness World Records website and find the EA record, listed under “Most downvoted comment on Reddit.”

So, I guess, congratulations EA?! I highly doubt they will be celebrating this record anytime soon.

