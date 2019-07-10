Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Duskull!



Duskull Details

Type: Ghost



Average Height: 2' 07"

Average Weight: 33.1 lbs.



First Added In Generation III

Throughout history, parents have used creepy stories and monsters to scare children into being good. “Don’t steal or an evil demon will grab you when you sleep!” Stuff like that. And in the Pokemon universe, this tradition continues. But there is one big difference between the Pokemon universe and our world: Monsters are real and everywhere. And Duskull is very real and the children of the Pokemon universe should be afraid. Very afraid.

Duskull is a small ghost Pokemon creature who is said to grab up disobedient children. Parents use this story to scare their kids and make them behave. But the stories of Duskull are based on true facts. According to Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia, Duskull loves the sound of crying children. I’m not exaggerating. This is the actual text from multiple Pokedex entries from multiple games. It not only loves the sound of crying children, but it will even try to make children cry using their powers.

Duskull can actually turn invisible and pass through thick walls, which is useful when you are trying to hunt down children. It is said that Duskull will even phase through walls to scare children, just to hear them cry. Duskull seems like an asshole, honestly.

If you become Duskull’s target, it will hunt you all night long. Pokedex entries make this very clear. Duskull will not stop hunting their victims until either they catch their target or the sun comes up. What will Duskull do once it catches you? I’m not sure. Nothing good, I assume. Regardless, I think a bunch of kids in the Pokemon universe are going to be on their best behavior after hearing about Duskull, the ghost who loves crying kids.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : SirWongIII ( DeviantArt

Even though Duskull is a creepy ghost that loves making kids cry, that doesn’t mean they can’t also be cute. They have a nice little pumpkin too. Awww... I guess Duskull isn’t so bad...

Random Facts

Duskull is usually found in floating around, alone, in the dark woods.



For some reason, Duskull only has one eye. Which means that isn’t their skull they are wearing.

It is said that if Duskull glares at a person with its creepy red-eye, it can make that person freeze in terror.

Best Comment From Last Week

A few years ago I caught a shiny Gourgeist on Halloween night while in the emergency room wearing a pirate outfit. My friend cut her thumb and needed stitches, and I had to sit there for 5 hours. It was actually the most boring Halloween I ever experienced. -Anotherburnerboy

Hospitals are maybe the most boring places on Earth. If you are there for medical reasons or someone you know is in a bad condition, it might not feel boring. But just sitting around a hospital for minor reasons is like hanging out in a black hole that sucks all time and fun into it. So you sound like a great friend for staying there on Halloween night. (And you were smart to bring something to play to kill the time.)