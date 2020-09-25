During today’s Tokyo Game Show stream, Capcom said it was “looking into” bringing Resident Evil Village to PS4 and Xbox One. Previously, the game was only announced for next-gen hardware and PC. Capcom said, however, it cannot yet make any promises the game will get a current-gen console release.
DISCUSSION
I’m fine with this. if I don’t get a PS5 or Xbox Series X when this game comes out then I’ll just have to wait longer. the longer I have to wait the cheaper it’ll become.