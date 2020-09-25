Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:resident evil
resident evilresident evil villageps4xbox onepcps5Xbox Series XXbox Series Smetapost
Image: Capcom

During today’s Tokyo Game Show stream, Capcom said it was “looking into” bringing Resident Evil Village to PS4 and Xbox One. Previously, the game was only announced for next-gen hardware and PC. Capcom said, however, it cannot yet make any promises the game will get a current-gen console release. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

kobalt77
kobalt77

I’m fine with this. if I don’t get a PS5 or Xbox Series X when this game comes out then I’ll just have to wait longer. the longer I have to wait the cheaper it’ll become.