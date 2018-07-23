In the greatest bit of brand synergy since the Flintstones met the Jetsons, the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering are smashing together in a new D&D book announced today.



Out on November 20, the Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica is a D&D lore book set within Ravnica, a massive city from Magic: The Gathering. Both D&D and Magic belong to the Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coast, so it was only a matter of time before the two mega-franchises crossed over.

Here’s the guide’s description:

A perpetual haze of dreary rain hangs over the spires of Ravnica. Bundled against the weather, the cosmopolitan citizens in all their fantastic diversity go about their daily business in bustling markets and shadowy back alleys. Through it all, ten guilds—crime syndicates, scientific institutions, church hierarchies, military forces, judicial courts, buzzing swarms, and rampaging gangs—vie for power, wealth, and influence. These guilds are the foundation of power on Ravnica. They have existed for millennia, and each one has its own identity and civic function, its own diverse collection of races and creatures, and its own distinct subculture. Their history is a web of wars, intrigue, and political machinations as they have vied for control of the plane.

Some hardcore fans had been hoping that the game’s next official setting would be a classic D&D realm like Eberron or Planescape, so this may come as a disappointment to them, but if it helps, Wizards of the Coast has teased multiple setting announcements this year. And hey, who doesn’t love weird experiments? Here’s hoping for some sort of new color-based spell system that you can only use while traveling through plains, swamps, mountains, forests, and islands.