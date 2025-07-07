Duke Nukem Is Back, But In A Very Silly And Sad Way

World of Tanks is introducing a new tank and cosmetic items inspired by the boomer shooter icon (?) Duke Nukem. Yeah, it’s pretty weird, very silly, and kind of sad. Hail to the king, baby?

Duke Nukem has been out of action since the release of 2011's abysmal, long-delayed trainwreck that was the video game Duke Nukem Forever. Sure, before that, Duke had starred in some genuinely good games in the ‘90s, like Duke Nukem 3D. Since then, the famous (?) character has mostly stayed dormant. (He did appear in a digital pinball table in 2023.) But he’s finally back. Not in a new game, oh no, but instead as a sad crossover character in a free-to-play game featuring tanks.

Over the weekend, World of Tanks announced that Duke Nukem was going to be part of the game’s latest battle pass. They did so with a reveal trailer that harkens back to Duke Nukem 3D. It also features John St. John voicing Duke once more, a role he’s had since 1996. But this time, John barely sounds interested in what he’s reading. It’s the same lines again. At one point, Duke Nukem shouts “Shake it, baby!” at a tank. Mr. Nukem, are you okay?

Anyway, the new Battle Pass Special: Heroes’ Paths event starts on July 10 in World of Tanks and runs until July 21. Actual video game icon Lara Croft is also part of the new pass. Maybe one day her new game from Amazon will actually launch?

Neither character makes a physical appearance in the game, as World of Tanks is about giant tanks fighting each other. So don’t expect Duke Nukem running around killing pig cops. Instead, the devs have picked two real-world tanks and modified them to better reflect Duke and Lara. Here’s how the developers describe Duke’s tank:

[Duke’s tank is] the TS-6, a Tier IX U.S. assault heavy tank. A powerhouse of destruction, this tank mirrors Duke’s “all guns blazing” approach. It boasts a custom nuclear reactor, enhanced weapon systems, and aesthetic nods to Duke’s arsenal, including laser machine guns and grenade launchers. The tank’s design draws inspiration from classic Duke Nukem weapons such as the incinerator and fire extinguisher.

No pricing information was included in the press release I received. The Heroes’ Paths battle pass is split into two chapters. One will provide 30 stages for Lara Croft, and the other will feature 40 stages for Duke Nukem. You’ll be able to unlock various cosmetics inspired by each character and their franchises. Hopefully, one of those is a good Duke Nukem game.

