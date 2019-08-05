Duke Nukem 3D has not aged well whichever way you look at it, but this mod for Serious Sam does a pretty good job of at least updating the game’s visuals and handling.



It’s a total conversion of Serious Sam Fusion’s (a 2017 compilation) version of Serious Sam 3, which basically remakes (and in parts reimagines) the classic 1996 shooter.

The new/reimagined stuff includes expanded levels, new weapons, and music made just for the mod, along with support for VR.

If you’ve got Fusion, you can download the mod here.