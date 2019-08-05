Illustration for article titled Duke Nukem 3D Is Back In This Ambitious Mod

Duke Nukem 3D has not aged well whichever way you look at it, but this mod for Serious Sam does a pretty good job of at least updating the game’s visuals and handling.

It’s a total conversion of Serious Sam Fusion’s (a 2017 compilation) version of Serious Sam 3, which basically remakes (and in parts reimagines) the classic 1996 shooter.

The new/reimagined stuff includes expanded levels, new weapons, and music made just for the mod, along with support for VR.

If you’ve got Fusion, you can download the mod here.