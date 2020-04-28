Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Driven Mad By Lockdown, Jalopnik Editor Sews A Working Plush Atari 2600 Joystick

Mike Fahey
Filed to:DIY
DIYRetroAtari 2600Jason TorchinskyModhandmadesewingarts and crafts
Illustration for article titled Driven Mad By Lockdown, Jalopnik Editor Sews A Working Plush Atari 2600 Joystick
Photo: Jason Torchinsky

Bored out of his mind due to the ongoing lockdown, Jalopnik senior editor Jason Torchinsky made a working plush Atari 2600 joystick out of old t-shirts and socks. As you do.

Mr. Torchinsky, who writes for a blog about cars, has a basement full of retro gaming and computer systems, as often seen in his ongoing video series, The Torchinsky Files. I write for a blog about video games and my desk is covered with Hot Wheels cars. We are pretty much the same person, only reversed. While I work out how to make a steering wheel out of scraps of discarded clothing, we can all gaze upon the majesty of Torchinsky’s plush Atari 2600 controller.

Illustration for article titled Driven Mad By Lockdown, Jalopnik Editor Sews A Working Plush Atari 2600 Joystick
Photo: Jason Torchinsky
Using the innards of a real controller, Torchinsky used his obviously excellent sewing skills to transform the hard, callus-causing rubber torture device Atari called a joystick into something much softer and squishier. If I’d had this controller as a child I probably wouldn’t have gotten that scar between my thumb and forefinger from playing Berzerk until my hand bled.

Speaking of Berserk, here’s footage of Mr. Torchinsky’s adorable son Otto playing that very game with his dad-crafted plushie controller. “If you were here, you would feel it!”

Maybe Torchinsky’s sewing skills could use some work, but the thing is functional, and I’m pretty sure it’s the exact controller Frankenstein would have used were he not a hardcore Intellivision fan. Well done, Mr. Torchnisky.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

