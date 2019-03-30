Sony has announced that servers for Driveclub, Driveclub VR and Driveclub Bikes are all being shut down on March 31, 2020. The games and all their DLC are being pulled from the PSN Store later this year, on August 31, 2019.

Players who own these games will still be able to play the single player modes found in these games after the servers are shut down. But all social and online features will no longer work once the servers are turned off.

After August 31, the game will no longer be purchasable. So if you want to play Driveclub, you need to buy it soon.

Driveclub developers Evolution Studios were shuttered by Sony in 2016 and then Codemasters acquired the staff from the studio shortly after the closure.