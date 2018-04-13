



God of War gets judged, sad news from Overwatch League, PlayStation 5 rumors, and more on Kotaku XP, our weekly video roundup of what the heck is going on with games and the people who play them.

This week, Drake played Fortnite again, and people loved it again. This week, Jake Paul played Fortnite again, and people hated it again. Have you ever noticed that “Drake” rhymes with “Jake”? Could be a conspiracy...

If you click “play” on that video up there, you’ll see that despite my threat at the end of last week’s video, I did shave. I was fibbing a little bit last week, when I said I wouldn’t shave until I played God of War: at the time we filmed last week’s episode, I was already playing God of War. I had not, however, finished it yet. What I deeply wanted to say was “I won’t shave until I beat God of War.” However, Sony’s embargo prevented me from saying too much about the game. So I fibbed. I am sorry. And I shaved. You’re welcome. And a little bit of it grew back before we filmed this video. I’m sorry.

Here are the stories we discuss this week!

