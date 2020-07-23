Dragon Quest XI is coming to Xbox One on December 4, 2020. It will be available via Game Pass on console and PC too on release day. This is the first time the series has appeared on Xbox.
DISCUSSION
Any word on whether this will be the version from PS4, or if it will feature any of the upgrades in the Switch version?