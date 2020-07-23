Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Dragon Quest XI
Dragon Quest XINewsDragon QuestmetapostXbox Series X
7
Save
Screenshot: Square Enix

Dragon Quest XI is coming to Xbox One on December 4, 2020. It will be available via Game Pass on console and PC too on release day. This is the first time the series has appeared on Xbox.

Advertisement

DISCUSSION

triforceofawesome
TriforceOfAwesome

Any word on whether this will be the version from PS4, or if it will feature any of the upgrades in the Switch version?