Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:dragon quest
dragon questjapankotakueast
1
1

Dragon Quest’s Slime has been turned into endless products, but this is the first Japanese teapot version I’ve seen. It’s very cute! Priced at 2,500 yen ($23), it goes on sale this May in Japan. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

UFC Getting Private Island, Is Now Basically A Fighting Game

NASCAR Driver Ragequits Virtual Race, Is Definitely Not Mad

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review