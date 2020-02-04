Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Dragon Ball's Failure Meme Got An Enormous Sculpture

Brian Ashcraft
Image: Toei Animation (2ちゃんねるオカルト板まとめ)
Yamcha sucks, sure, but an enormous statue of the character’s famous meme pose does not. 

Pictured is Yamcha’s Death Pose. The character met this grim fate at the hands of the weak baddie Saibaman, and the pose has come to symbolize utter failure.

This huge statue version of that pose is anything but. It was a success!

As FigureNews reports, it went up in Shanghai, China last November. However, some folks seem to be discovering it just now (see above tweet), leading unfortunate remarks about the Coronavirus.

Again, the statue went up months ago and doesn’t appear to be on display anymore. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

