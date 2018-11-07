Anime fans might know Nathan Johnson for his work composing the score to a bunch of Dragon Ball Z episodes and movie dubs, but yesterday he put a very different feather in his cap: he was elected a state Senator in Texas.



Johnson, a Democrat, won 54% of the vote to beat out the incumbent, Republican Don Huffines. It’s not like he just suddenly jumped into office from composing—he’s a lawyer by trade—but this is still one of the coolest bio points in American politics.

“I’m feeling really excited about going to Austin with a much better legislative environment,” Johnson told The Texas Tribune following his victory. “Everything we tried to do and hope would happen, happened. We had a surge of turnout in disillusioned Democrats and success with winning moderate Republicans. I think that’s what put us over.”



That and some battle music.