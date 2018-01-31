According to Steam reviews, Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the best fighting games out right now. Don’t worry, the reviewers also made some “over 9,000" jokes.



Dragon Ball FighterZ was a highly anticipated game, and it seems like fans got what they asked for. They say it’s well balanced for beginners, faithful to the anime and even has an intriguing new character, Android 21. If you’re into Dragon Ball or fighting games, this is the game for you. There’s also a lot of jokes. Observe:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can check out more reviews for Doki Doki Literature Club here, or read our ongoing “As Told By Steam Reviews” feature here.