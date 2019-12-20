Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:dragon and colonies
476
Save

Dragon and Colonies, a smartphone game from Level-5 and Keiji Inafune, will end service next February. The game launched this past June and received a big update on October 24. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts