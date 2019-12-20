Dragon and Colonies, a smartphone game from Level-5 and Keiji Inafune, will end service next February. The game launched this past June and received a big update on October 24.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.