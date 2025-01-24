Dragon Age: The Veilguard May Have Just Gotten Its Final Big Patch

BioWare had already said that Dragon Age: The Veilguard wouldn’t be getting any major DLC or expansions after its launch in October, but now it sounds like the studio is moving on from putting out big patches for the game after less than three months. At least, that’s how its most recent patch notes read. The Veilguard just got its fifth big update, mostly consisting of bug fixes, and it sounds like BioWare is happy with the state of the game and will now be monitoring it for game-breaking bugs.

The patch notes list a handful of squashed bugs that will improve things like photo mode capture quality and eliminate progress-halting glitches for some big quests. But in the intro text, BioWare writes, “With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur. Dareth shiral!” That last bit is the elvish phrase for “farewell,” which hasn’t been included in the sign-off for any of The Veilguard’s previous patch notes. That sounds final, and if the game isn’t getting any DLC, it’s not too surprising that BioWare would wrap up patches and move on to the next Mass Effect. While The Veilguard is divisive for both good- and incredibly bad-faith reasons, it’s probably the most polished game in BioWare’s portfolio, so I wouldn’t think it needed a ton of maintenance. We’ve reached out to BioWare for comment and will update the story if we hear back. In the meantime, here are the full patch notes:

Quality of Life Changes:

Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Rook could only flirt with Lucanis in a specific conversation.

Fixed an issue with the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly or stopping Rook with an invisible wall in the Crossroads.

Fixed a blocking issue with a puzzle in the Converged City area of the Crossroads.

Fixed an issue with the “Imperium’s Resolve” armor causing negative damage instead of the intended zero fire, cold, necrotic, and electric damage.

Fixed excessive clipping on Taash’s “Rivain’s Legacy” armor.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Rooks from changing the runes on their lyrium dagger.

Fixed an issue with the Medium Armor Mastery skill for Warriors.

Fixed a spot on Rivain’s beach where Rook could get stuck in a cycle of drowning, never to be pulled out of the water by their companions.

Fixed a typo on a note Rook can find in Dock Town.

Fixed an issue that caused photo mode screenshots to be noticeably worse quality when HDR was turned to “On.”

Fixed an issue that was causing the photo mode screenshot location to still be shown on screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the fireflies in the opening area of the Crossroads to flicker at an alarming rate on specific settings.

Fixed a lighting issue in one of the conversations with the whole team in the Lighthouse.

Fixed an issue in the Mirror of Transformation that blocked players from zooming in and out with the mouse scroll wheel.