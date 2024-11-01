Dragon Age: The Veilguard Surprises Everyone As EA's Biggest Single-Player Launch On Steam

Long-time fans of the Dragon Age franchise impatiently waited for ten years between the launch of Dragon Age: Inquisition and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Despite the lengthy downtime between entries and the drastic changes in gameplay and art style in the latest release, it appears BioWare didn’t lose its magic touch for the series. It’s been revealed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is EA’s biggest single-player game launch on Steam to date, outshining even Star Wars Jedi: Survivor last year, which topped charts and broke player records for the publisher.

On launch day, Dragon Age: The Veilguard enjoyed an all-time peak player count of just over 70,000, which is truly impressive for a single-player game. The day after launch—a work day for most people—saw those numbers sitting around 62,000. Now, I know many people will think 70,000 isn’t all that impressive, as it doesn’t break the top ten most-played games on Steam, but it did surpass Baldur’s Gate 3 for a time, which is no small feat. Even more impressive is that, on day one, Dragon Age: The Veilguard outsold Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Steam, pushing the FPS down a spot on the top seller’s leaderboard.



If you spend any amount of time online today, you’ll find plenty of discourse surrounding Dragon Age: The Veilguard. A vocal minority continues downplaying its significance, claiming the Monster Hunter Wilds beta test outperforms the full Dragon Age release. Yeah, it does. But Monster Hunter Wilds is a free-to-play, limited beta. So, obviously it’ll outperform a full-price RPG. We can celebrate both!



So, why is Dragon Age: The Veilguard outperforming EA’s other single-player hits? It’s a well-crafted RPG with action-combat mechanics, impressive world design, perhaps one of the best character creators in the genre, and an expansive storyline spanning nearly 100 hours to complete. Oh, and it’s Steam Deck compatible and doesn’t require the EA App!



If you’re jumping into Dragon Age: The Veilguard this weekend, pay close attention if you want to unlock the game’s secret ending!

.