Dragon Age 4's New Trailer Wasn't Much

I’m gonna get you sucka. Screenshot : BioWare

Earlier this week, BioWare tweeted that it would be offering a sneak peek at Dragon Age 4 during The Game Awards. The reveal was an extremely short cinematic featuring narration from fan-favorite Varric Tethras. Check it out below.



BioWare ( YouTube

The trailer teases a new protagonist with new companions in a new setting (which is totally in the Tevinter Imperium) while also revealing Solas will play a major role . Hmm!

