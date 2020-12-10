Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Dragon Age 4's New Trailer Wasn't Much

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:dragon age 4
dragon age 4the game awardsbiowaredragon agekotakucore
7
Save
I’m gonna get you sucka.
I’m gonna get you sucka.
Screenshot: BioWare

Earlier this week, BioWare tweeted that it would be offering a sneak peek at Dragon Age 4 during The Game Awards. The reveal was an extremely short cinematic featuring narration from fan-favorite Varric Tethras. Check it out below.

BioWare (YouTube)

The trailer teases a new protagonist with new companions in a new setting (which is totally in the Tevinter Imperium) while also revealing Solas will play a major role. Hmm!

Advertisement
Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

Nivans
Nivans

I feel bad for saying this but... meh. No gameplay, no release date. And I can’t even be mad because the poor devs are probably being overworked, so whenever this does comes out it will probably need several patches to get good :(  