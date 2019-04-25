It’s a big week for players of Nintendo’s mobile action role-playing game Dragalia Lost. Along with permanently reduced prices for summoning heroes and dragons, familiar faces are crossing over as part of the special Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes event.

A portal opens between the worlds of Fire Emblem Heroes and Dragalia Lost, bringing beloved characters like Alfonse, Marth, Fjorm, and Veronica face-to-face with the dragon-summoning heroes of Alberia. The event introduces a whole new quest type to the game called “Defensive Battles,” in which up to four players can team up to defend their gates from the advancing Imperial army, led by a mysterious new envoy.

The Fire Emblem: Lost Heroes event runs from 2 a.m. Eastern tomorrow, April 26, through May 14, with special login rewards spanning the duration. Players will be able to add five-star Alphonse to their team as a temporary member, and the prince will join their squad permanently if they earn enough friendship points during the event. Should be a piece of cake.



The launch of the special event also coincides with lowered prices to summon characters and dragons in the game. The amount of in-game currency (Wrymite) and premium currency (Diamantium) for a single summon has been reduced from 150 to 120. A thank you gift of 4,500 Wrymite rolls out to players with tomorrow’s update, which is enough to summon 37 times. Between the Fire Emblem crossover and the bonus currency, it’s a good time to be a Dragalia Lost player.

Dragalia Lost is a free download for iOS or Android devices. Fire Emblem Heroes is a free download for Android or iOS devices. You are a free download for iOS and Android devices.