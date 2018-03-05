Although she’s no longer on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, this contestant’s new fighting game-themed single really shows her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Aja was a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 and the All Stars Season 3. She was recently eliminated from All Stars, which made me super sad. I loved every single moment of her on this season, from her Amy Winehouse impression, to her clear, obvious love of anime, to this death drop:

Last week she dropped “Finish Her,” her first big post-Drag Race single, and it’s a riff on fighting games. In the video, she’s playing an Aja-themed fighting game with a friend, and it’s mostly an excuse to stuff the video with as many looks as possible.

It’s cool to see her get small fighting game details really right. I’m living for this character select screen:

GIF

The song is kind of a bop, and near the end uses a sample of Ryu from Street Fighter’s “Hadouken” voice line in an unexpected way. Still, my favorite rhyme has to be “What’s my aesthetic? Shitting on bitches, put that on Reddit.” Relatable, girl.

