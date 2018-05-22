Double Fine is publishing the next game from Playables, the makers of the wonderfully weird Plug & Play. It’s called KIDS, and it’s described as a project about “the psychology of the group” in which you move against crowds. The game will be out this year on PC/mobile alongside a film and a full-blown art exhibition.
