Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Dota Underlords has received an update intended to turn Primordials into a little less of an unholy force to be reckoned with. Instead of disarming enemies—functionally stunning them—Primordial units now have a chance to slow enemies’ attacks. Arc Warden, meanwhile, has been overhauled. Where once his clone ability was mana-dependent and could go on indefinitely with the aid of certain units and items, he now only clones himself once and won’t do it again until the clone has died. RIP, bullshit clone bonanza meta. It’s definitely for the best, but I’m still a little sad to see it go.

