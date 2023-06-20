DUZT / Valve

Perhaps the most interesting bit from this entire blog post is Valve admitting that, according to its data, most players never bought a battle pass or got any rewards from those yearly updates. On the flip side, Valve says “every Dota player” has gotten to explore the game’s newest map, play with all the new items added, and enjoy all the new UI and client improvements that were part of patch 7.33.

“Community response to ‘New Frontiers’ has helped us build confidence that working less on cosmetic content for the Battle Pass and more on a variety of exciting updates is the right long-term path for Dota as both a game and a community,” said Valve.

The future of Dota 2’s annual International updates

Valve did clarify that it will still have content that is connected directly to The International and its prize pool, just as it has with the battle pass, but that this update won’t be filled with new, fancy cosmetics for players to chase after. And because of how big a change this is, coming after nearly a decade, Valve is “intentionally” not calling the next International-focused update a battle pass.

It’s a big shift for one of the biggest free-to-play games on Earth. And if one of the biggest of the big wasn’t selling many battle passes, it makes you wonder just how few battle passes are being sold in other, less-popular F2P games. I also wonder why it took a decade for Valve to realize that most players prefer frequent updates instead of single, annual updates locked behind a paywall.

“By freeing Dota’s update and content cycle from the timing and structural constraints of the Battle Pass,” Valve wrote, “we can go back to making content in the way we know best: by coming up with fun ideas of all scales and shapes and exploring them with you.”

