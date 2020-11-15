DOSBox Is Getting A Fancier, More Modern Version

Image : DOSBox Pure

DOSBox, long the best way to play old PC games on a modern system, has its quirks. But a new take on the open-source platform, due later this year, promises to make a lot of things just that little bit easier.



It’s being made by developer Bernhard Schelling, who says he’ll be “aiming for simplicity and ease of use”. Here’s a trailer where he runs through some of the key features of this new version, called DOSBox Pure:

Some of those features include the introduction of stuff like being able to run a game directly from its zip file (including mounting CD images straight from zip files) and full support for controllers.

It’s (hopefully) coming at the end of the year.

When it hits, if you’re after some old PC games, I know exactly where you can start looking: