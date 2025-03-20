DoorDash Will Soon Offer More Ways To Buy A Burrito Via Payment Plan

These days it’s very expensive (and annoying) to order food via popular delivery apps like DoorDash and UberEats. In fact, its so pricey that DoorDash is teaming up with another company to offer customers yet another way to pay for future burritos and burgers via multiple smaller payments.

On March 20, popular food delivery app DoorDash announced that it was partnering with Klarna, a company that grossly describes itself as an “AI-powered payments and commerce network,” to offer customers the option to split up food orders into four interest-free payments. Users will also be able to defer payment until a later date that better aligns with their paycheck schedule. And of course, you can use Klarna to pay for orders in full, something you can already do in the DoorDash app without bringing in a separate third-party company. But it’s nice to have choices, isn’t it? Although perhaps not that nice when the company depends on people not being able to keep up repayments in order to profit.



DoorDash says Klarna will soon be integrated into the app, and will let customers buy nearly anything via delivery and pay for it later or through an installment plan.

“This partnership empowers customers with maximum choice and control over how they pay—from groceries and the season’s big-ticket electronics to home improvement supplies, beauty, and even their DashPass Annual Plan membership,” explained DoorDash in a press release announcing the partnership.

“By offering smarter, more flexible payment solutions for groceries, takeout, and retail essentials, we’re making convenience even more accessible for millions of Americans,” said Klarna CCO David Sykes.

This is the part of the blog where I was going to make a joke about how overpriced delivery apps have become that people now have to use payment plans to afford using them, and how it’s really depressing that we are entering an age where people are going to finance an order of chicken nuggets from Burger King. But actually, DoorDash has been letting people finance burrito deliveries since 2022. That was when the app partnered with Afterpay to let people order now and pay later when buying some burgers and sodas.

Personally, I’m not sure its a good thing to embrace buy now, pay later in every part of our world. I think it’s better that people spend money wisely and carefully and don’t just buy something now and figure out how to pay for it later, especially if the thing you are buying is some tacos and Mountain Dew Baja Blast. But I’m not your dad. So if want to finance your next pizza, go right ahead, I guess.

