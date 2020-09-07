Doom Kinda Running On A Pregnancy Test

Gif : Foone

The other day Foone decided to hack an improved screen inside a...pregnancy test. And when you do something like that, it’s not a matter of if you can get Doom running on it, but when.



They were initially happy to just get the pregnancy test working as a screen, able to show videos of games and stuff in action:

But that was just a start. Connecting a bluetooth keyboard to the setup meant Doom was now playable (still remotely, you can’t execute Doom on a pregnancy test’s hardware, come on) on one of the smallest, worst screens imaginable, a 128x32 monochrome display:

You can see more of this stuff at their Twitter account, and directly support this kind of shenanigans on their Ko-Fi page.

