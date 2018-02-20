One of the biggest highlights of the Wii era was playing shooters like Resident Evil 4 by waggling your remote at the screen. Now you can recapture that feeling with Doom on Switch, which received a patch last night that adds motion controls.

The portable version of id Software’s slick shooter just received update 1.1.1, which, among other things, lets you use gyro controls to aim your shotgun at aliens.



Twittererer @names2hard4you posted a screengrab last night that showcases the new settings page:

There are no patch notes available yet, but id Software had previously promised that this update would fix the game’s widely reported audio issues, among other things.