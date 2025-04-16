New Xbox Doom Controller Features Spikes And Blood

The next big Doom game, Doom: The Dark Ages, arrives next month. And to help celebrate, Xbox has announced two new Doom-themed controllers, one of which features spikes, blood, and demonic glyphs.

Officially revealed in January, Doom: The Dark Ages is a massive and awesome-looking prequel to the recent Doom games from id Software and Bethesda. The upcoming FPS is set to launch on May 15 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Dark Ages tells the tale of the Doom Slayer aka Doom Guy’s war against Hell and all the nasty monsters that call the realm home. It will feature giant mechs and dragons, and might be the coolest game I’ve seen in years. So I’m not surprised the new Xbox controller inspired by the game is also pretty dang cool.

On April 16, Xbox announced a new, limited-edition $80 Doom controller that is available now until it sells out. The controller is designed to look like the Doom Slayer’s armor, complete with some blood splatter and the Slayer’s symbol carved into the right handle.

One bit I really like about the new controller is that it features 3D spikes near the Xbox guide button. Now of course, these aren’t very big or super sharp, but it’s a nice touch that makes this feel like more than just a repaint of a standard Xbox gamepad.

Beyond the new controller, Microsoft also unveiled a different Doom-themed Xbox Elite Controller that is darker and more sinister looking. That one isn’t out yet, but you can pre-order it starting today. It does cost $200, so keep that in mind. There’s also a new Xbox Series X console wrap that turns your console into a shrine dedicated to the Doom Slayer. This is out now for $55, but is only available on the Microsoft Store.

I’m very tempted to pick up that standard Xbox controller with the blood and spikes. It feels like the perfect way to play Doom: The Dark Ages when it arrives on May 15. Well, I mean the actual perfect way to play is on a PC with a keyboard and mouse, but this might be the second best way to kill demons next month.