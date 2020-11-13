Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Don't Sleep On These Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mysteries

mikepastas
Michael Pasquariello
Filed to:Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Assassin's Creed Valhallamysteriesopen world gamesubisoftkotakucorevideo games
Open world games walk a fine line when it comes to filling their expansive maps. Sometimes it can feel like you’re checking off a to-do list of chores, which can become exhausting for us completionists out there. But when side activities are done right, the world feels alive, full of memorable moments and beautiful vistas.

In the latest Assassin’s Creed entry, Valhalla, you’re rarely more than a hop, skip, and a jump away from some treasure or what developer Ubisoft calls “mysteries.” Mysteries range from one-off side quests (which they define further as “World Events”) to meditative activities. While said activities are your typical buffet of lining up pictures, fighting randos, or playing with rocks, the World Events are full of heart, silliness, and sometimes exciting adventure. They’re a welcome reprieve from the pillaging and war found in abundance around every other corner of Valhalla’s map.

Take a peek at the video above to find five of our favorite Mysteries so far, and let us know in the comments below which ones you’ve enjoyed the most during your romp through Norway and England. And if you’re on the fence about the game, check out Zack’s review for an in-depth look at what Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has to offer.

