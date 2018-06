Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Dark Souls modder Zullie the Witch has been messing around with the game and got something cool up and running: the ability to swap the player’s model with other characters and enemies. The best of them being a skeleton.



In addition to looking cool as a naked skeleton, you can also put clothes on the guy:

You can see more of Zullie’s work at their YouTube and Twitter pages.