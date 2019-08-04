Dominique “SonicFox” McLean is once again the king of Mortal Kombat thanks to securing the Mortal Kombat 11 championship at Evo 2019. This was his second grand finals appearance of the day after losing a close match to Goichi “GO1" Kishida in Dragon Ball FighterZ. What a weekend for the young competitor.
