Doki Doki Literature Club was a surprise hit last year. According to Steam reviews, you should play it if you like big anime tiddies and giving yourself emotional pain.

I really liked the way Doki Doki Literature Club got under my skin. Despite its pleasant, moe-tinged veneer, it’s not just a scary-ass game, it also contains a touching story about depression. Steam users seem to agree with me, but they can’t agree on who is best girl (it’s Yuri).

