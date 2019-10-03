Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Do Not Underestimate The Power Of The PlayStation Lunch Box

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:playstation
511
Save
Photo: Dengeki Hobby

In Japan, there is an official PlayStation 1 lunch box. It’s a crane game prize and comes in packaging that looks like the cardboard box for the first PlayStation. How cool is it?

Very cool!

While you might think here’s a difference in nuance between “lunch box” and “bento box”, the packaging reads ランチボックス (ranchi bokkusu or lunch box). It’s being widely referred to as a bentoubako (弁当箱) or bento box.

While Dengeki Hobby reports that this is a game center prize, some online sites in Japan are also carrying the lunch box, selling it for 1,780 yen ($16.60). 

