Do Not Underestimate The Power Of The PlayStation Lunch Box

Photo : Dengeki Hobby

In Japan, there is an official PlayStation 1 lunch box. It’s a crane game prize and comes in packaging that looks like the cardboard box for the first PlayStation. How cool is it?



Very cool!

Advertisement

While you might think here’s a difference in nuance between “ lunch box” and “ bento box” , the packaging reads ランチボックス (ranchi bokkusu or lunch box). It’s being widely referred to as a bentoubako (弁当箱) or bento box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Dengeki Hobby reports that this is a game center prize, some online sites in Japan are also carrying the lunch box, selling it for 1,780 yen ($16.60).