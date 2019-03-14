Today on Highlight Reel we have bullet curving in The Division 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 dunks, Apex Legends moments and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Hitman 2 - Joshy
- Destiny 2 - Hammer turns into The Sun - TallDarkandClumsy
- Rainbow Six Siege - weirdest kobe ever - draazil
- Halo 2: Anniversary - When the shield you destroyed destroys you - Ghost Artist
- Metro Exodus - She seems a tad reluctant to leave her lighthouse - Tymorafarr
- Far Cry New Dawn - Buckle Up - crispen90
- Far Cry New Dawn - Right in the hole - u/PertPeak
- The Division 2 - NO LINE OF SIGHT - Unicorp CEO
- The Division 2 - Bullet curving - (direct file) Misaka Mikoto
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - - y e e t - mishadg2000
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - thank you for inviting me...oh - SimplyRon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - - Giving slippery bastard a whole new meaning - iUntoten
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - the horse just wanted to fly - Cordie_DN
- Apex Legends - The sacrifice had to be made - pointfourdnb
- Apex Legends - With 1 squad left my teammate got a res off and I was able to pick up a kraber and kill the remaining 3 enemies with 3 bullets. (First bullet missed) - LeBronzeJamesz
- Apex Legends - Using doors to your advantage - eXeDes
- Apex Legends - My Funniest Nox Gas kill - Gluons Muons
- Apex Legends - Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em - Richard Jackson
- The Division 2 - I found my agent’s career pre-activation - Malithar
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!