The gang will travel to the land of Arendelle in Kingdom Hearts III, Square Enix revealed at Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference. Yes, Frozen is coming to Kingdom Hearts. Did you expect anything less?



The crossover game will hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019. After years in development, Kingdom Hearts III finally got a playable demo earlier this year.

The story sequences in the trailer showed Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven engaged in wacky hijinks with Sora, Donald, and Goofy.