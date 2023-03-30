“Disney” and “controversial” don’t typically go together. Even so, 58 million people visited Walt Disney World last year; it’s impossible to please them all. And occasionally, there will be an outcry, uproar, outrage, or brouhaha that’s large enough to make the news.



A lot of the controversies on this list are rooted in older people’s nostalgia for old attractions. The kids don’t give a damn about the newest additions to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, because they’re experiencing it for the first time anyway. It’s the older Guests who want to relive the formative memories from their childhoods, and therefore notice even the slightest changes to an attraction. Disney adults take these alterations personally; any change to a cherished memory is ill-advised.



The other type of controversy is over a new attraction, that for whatever reason does not meet Disney’s lofty standards, or runs contrary to the company’s stated values or aims. Fortunately, this doesn’t happen very often, and in most cases (like the ones on this list), the attraction is torn down or reimagined—sometimes within a year—to rectify the problem.



Here are the 8 most controversial rides in Disney theme park history.

