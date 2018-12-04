Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty)

Former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, who has been suspended from the NFL after video emerged of him brutally assaulting a 19 year-old woman, is also going to be removed entirely from EA Sports’ Madden 19 game.



Speaking with TMZ, an EA rep says “We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team.”

Once he’s been removed, anyone with Hunt on their Ultimate Team will find that he’s been replaced with a “generic” player, who has “identical stats” to Hunt.

It will surprise nobody that EA Sports was quicker to act here than the NFL was.