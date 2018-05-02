Disgaea 5 Complete’s PC release, originally due on May 7, has now been pushed back to “Summer 2018".



Publisher NIS says in a statement:

As beta testing has been ongoing, we have been fixing bugs and issues as they were discovered. While working on corrections last night, we came across a new issue that requires additional attention that will take more time to resolve. Unfortunately, until this issue can be resolved, the release date will be postponed, and we are now targeting a release for Summer 2018. We offer our sincerest apologies to all who have been looking forward to this release of the game.

Yesterday, there were reports that the game’s demo, released on Alienware’s site, actually contained the full game. NIS tells Kotaku that this was not the case, and that the demo ended after Chapter 3, but in the 24 hours since NIS has pulled the demo (it was revoked from my Steam account this morning), and said:

The “status” they’re talking about appears to be the revocations from people’s Steam’s accounts. The next piece of “additonal information” was news of the game’s delay.