The Assassin’s Creed: Origins Discovery Tour is out today. It turns Ubisoft’s detailed recreation of ancient Egypt from a giant sandbox full of parkour and murder into an interactive museum.

Featuring 75 guided tours of monuments, buildings, and even people, each tour takes you down a predetermined path with interactive checkpoints. Checkpoints are narrated and even include photos of the statue you’re looking at or blueprints of the room you’re standing in. Each tour can also be accessed through the map, along with the option to fast travel to them directly.

One tour took me through the Library of Alexandria. It showed me the main hall full of tables where scholars hovered over texts and the walls full of scrolls that, as we now know, were destroyed in a fire by Julius Caesar’s troops in 48 BC during the Siege of Alexandria. I got to see the inner common areas where famous scholars from history explain their theories and equations to small groups of onlookers.

I actually learned a lot on the tour. For example, any book that made its way through Alexandria was immediately seized, copied, and archived at the library before being returned to its owner. Or, at least that was true until your boy Caesar came along.

Owner’s of Assassin’s Creed: Origins will have access to Discovery Tour for free with an update on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. A standalone version is also available for PC via Uplay and Steam for $19.99.