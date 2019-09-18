Disco Elysium, an off-kilter detective RPG I’ve had my eye on for what feels like forever, finally has a release date. It’s coming to PC on October 15 and boasts an inventive dialogue system rooted in a tremendous number of skills, where your character’s thoughts talk to you and tempt you. You can make your way through its urban fantasy world in “any order,” helping people or playing them against each other. “Intimidate, sweet-talk, resort to violence, write poetry, sing karaoke, dance like a beast, or solve the meaning of life,” reads the game’s Steam page. So, you know, just normal detective stuff.



