Twin Peaks Director David Lynch Dies At 78

Famous writer-director David Lynch, who was behind iconic and influential movies and shows like Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Twin Peaks, has died. The director was 78.

On January 16, Lynch’s family announced the tragic news on the director’s official Facebook page.

It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’

It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.

Lynch released Eraserhead, his first feature film, in 1977 and he would later go on to create and direct many surreal, quirky, and strange films and TV shows that often also contained a lot of heart and passion. Perhaps the project he is best known for today is the bizarre and beloved mystery show Twin Peaks. The show debuted in the 90s to a broadcast audience that maybe wasn’t really prepared for something that radical. He would later return to the series in 2017 for a critically acclaimed third season. However, at the time of his passing, Lynch hadn’t directed a feature film in nearly 20 years. His last feature film, Inland Empire starring Laura Dern, was released in 2006.

In 2024, David Lynch revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema, a lung disease that causes shortness of breath. Lynch’s family has not confirmed how the director died.

At the time, he blamed his love of smoking and tobacco for causing him to develop the disease. Despite the diagnosis and rumors that he was retiring, Lynch confirmed in 2024 that he had no plans to stop directing, but said he would have to work remotely on any future projects. Sadly, the director and writer was never able to direct another movie or TV show before passing.