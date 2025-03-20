All The Game And Anime Announcements At Digimon Con 2025

Bandai and Toei held a lengthy Digimon Con 2025 livestream this morning, March 20, to showcase upcoming projects in the long-running virtual pet and monster-taming franchise. As previously teased, we saw an upcoming mobile card game, but we also got new looks at the future of Digimon video games and anime in between some (incredibly long) merchandise drops. If you want to watch the nearly three-hour presentation, you can do so below. If you want the highlights, read on.
Digimon Story: Time Stranger
Bandai Namco announced Digimon Story: Time Stranger last month during the PlayStation State of Play showcase, and we didn’t see much new from the RPG in the Digimon Con 2025 presentation. However, the team confirmed a few things about the game’s structure, noting that you’ll be able to move between the real world and the digital world, both of which have their own towns and environments where you can walk around, interact with the locals, and prepare before embarking on quests. The team also introduced some of the characters you’ll meet, revealing that you can choose between a male or female protagonist and that the character you don’t pick will be your “operator,” assisting you throughout the game. The presentation also announced that the starter Digimon this time around are Patamon, Gomamon, and DemiDevimon, and there will be over 450 Digimon you can recruit in total.
The card game hour
The presentation then shifted over to the card game. After showing off the new Protector of Light and Hero of Hope starter decks, new booster pack sets, and a new run of the Digimon Liberator online comic, the showcase revealed the new mobile game Digimon Alysion. The card game app seems a bit more elaborate than Pokemon TCG Pocket, as it includes a story mode complete with a new cast of characters. It will feature cards that are in the current TCG, as well as exclusive cards only found in the game. New Digimon and characters will make their debut in the game as well. A closed beta test is in the works.
Digimon anime is looking back and forward
There were two major announcements on the anime side. The first was the reveal of Digimon Adventure Beyond, an OVA set between the Digimon Adventure tri. and Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna films. The four-minute video is available to stream on the official Digimon channel. The more notable announcement was Digimon Beatbreak, the next season of the anime set to premiere in October 2025.
The short teaser is light on details, but references “emotion-devouring digital lifeforms.” We also see a brief glimpse of the new protagonist and their Digimon partner, but that’s about it. Beatbreak is bringing Digimon back to TV after a two-year hiatus. The last anime series, Digimon Ghost Game, concluded in 2023.