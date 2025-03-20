All The Game And Anime Announcements At Digimon Con 2025

There were two major announcements on the anime side. The first was the reveal of Digimon Adventure Beyond, an OVA set between the Digimon Adventure tri. and Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna films. The four-minute video is available to stream on the official Digimon channel. The more notable announcement was Digimon Beatbreak, the next season of the anime set to premiere in October 2025.

The short teaser is light on details, but references “emotion-devouring digital lifeforms.” We also see a brief glimpse of the new protagonist and their Digimon partner, but that’s about it. Beatbreak is bringing Digimon back to TV after a two-year hiatus. The last anime series, Digimon Ghost Game, concluded in 2023.