The day that was prophesied by a light switch is finally upon us: Diablo III is coming to Nintendo Switch this year.



The news was meant to be announced tomorrow, but appeared today on Forbes in a post that’s since been deleted. Diablo III Eternal Collection on Switch will include the original game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, the Rise of the Necromancer pack, and all updates the game has received thus far. You’ll also be able to get an armor set that makes you look like Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda, because I guess Ganondorf would be mad about the devil muscling in on his “crown prince of evil” turf.

The Switch version will also let you play multiplayer in a number of different configurations, from four-player local co-op on the same machine, to four-player co-op on separate Switches without an internet connection, to fully online co-op, to having some players local and others connected over the internet.

It’ll cost $59.99 and will be out sometime later this year. Fun sidenote: this will be the first Blizzard game on a Nintendo platform in 15 years.