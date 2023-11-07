Diablo IV Patch Brings Back Legendary Season One Buffs

Action role-playing game Diablo IV has so far been enjoying a fruitful Season of Blood, its second season, adding to the game a huge number of balance changes and quality-of-life features. Now a few weeks out from the season’s launch, developer Blizzard has released a follow-up patch with delectable fan service—certain much-loved Malignant buffs from season one are back in the form of five Unique Rings, one for each class.
“Creating the Malignant Rings are a way for us to take popular Seasonal content that resonated with Players and reintroduce it in a way that can persist beyond the Season and into the Eternal realm,” Blizzard writes in November 4 patch notes.
The rings are now available in both Seasonal and Eternal realms, so players barely have to spend any time apart from the limited-time feature they fell in love with.
The five rings and their qualities are as follows:
Ring of Red Furor (Barbarian Unique Ring)—After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10—30 percent (multiplicative damage) [x] bonus Critical Strike Damage.
Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer Unique Ring)—For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10—15 percent [x] increased damage for 4 seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.
Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Druid Unique Ring)—When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal 0.5-1.0 Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have.
Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue Unique Ring)—Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing 2.0-3.0 Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds.
Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer Unique Ring)—Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you: Raise Skeleton every 1-2 seconds, corpse Explosion every 1-2 seconds, corpse Tendrils every 8-16 seconds.
Beyond that, the latest Diablo IV patch introduces some bug, event, and gameplay fixes, including the following highlights:
- Pillar health has been increased to 85 percent for the Sanguine Battery Event, while Pillar repair time is reduced to 1 second
- Additional enemies in the Lord Zir boss fight should now appropriately be stunned when Zir is staggered
- Lilith should no longer perform area-of-effect attacks after you take her down in the first Echo of Lilith phase
- Monsters should no longer spawn from destroyed or teleported Nightmare Portals
- You’ll need to complete Chapter 3 in the Season before attempting the seasonal quest Battle of Fear and Faith
- Quest markers should stay in place, even if you leave the area during multiple quests
