Diablo IV Patch Brings Back Legendary Season One Buffs

Action role-playing game Diablo IV has so far been enjoying a fruitful Season of Blood, its second season, adding to the game a huge number of balance changes and quality-of-life features. Now a few weeks out from the season’s launch, developer Blizzard has released a follow-up patch with delectable fan service—certain much-loved Malignant buffs from season one are back in the form of five Unique Rings, one for each class.

Diablo IV - Bear Bender Build CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Diablo IV Druid Build Is Like Playing An Avatar Earthbender

“Creating the Malignant Rings are a way for us to take popular Seasonal content that resonated with Players and reintroduce it in a way that can persist beyond the Season and into the Eternal realm,” Blizzard writes in November 4 patch notes.



Advertisement

Buy Diablo IV: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

The rings are now available in both Seasonal and Eternal realms, so players barely have to spend any time apart from the limited-time feature they fell in love with.



Advertisement

The five rings and their qualities are as follows:

Ring of Red Furor (Barbarian Unique Ring)—After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10—30 percent (multiplicative damage) [x] bonus Critical Strike Damage. Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer Unique Ring)—For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10—15 percent [x] increased damage for 4 seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses. Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Druid Unique Ring)—When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal 0.5-1.0 Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have. Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue Unique Ring)—Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing 2.0-3.0 Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds. Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer Unique Ring)—Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you: Raise Skeleton every 1-2 seconds, corpse Explosion every 1-2 seconds, corpse Tendrils every 8-16 seconds.

Advertisement

Read More: Diablo IV’s Season 2 Patch Notes Are Over 10,000 Words Long

Beyond that, the latest Diablo IV patch introduces some bug, event, and gameplay fixes, including the following highlights:

Pillar health has been increased to 85 percent for the Sanguine Battery Event, while Pillar repair time is reduced to 1 second

Additional enemies in the Lord Zir boss fight should now appropriately be stunned when Zir is staggered

Lilith should no longer perform area-of-effect attacks after you take her down in the first Echo of Lilith phase

Monsters should no longer spawn from destroyed or teleported Nightmare Portals

You’ll need to complete Chapter 3 in the Season before attempting the seasonal quest Battle of Fear and Faith

Quest markers should stay in place, even if you leave the area during multiple quests

Advertisement

What update are you most looking forward to?

