Play it on: PS5 (via PS4 backward compatibility), Xbox Series X/S (via Xbox One backward compatibility), Switch, Windows, Xbox 360, PS3

My current goal: Leveling up so monsters in the well don’t kill me

I’m finally getting around to playing Dragon’s Dogma and I’m sorry it took me so long. And, if you’re like me and haven’t played this 2010s-era fantasy action-RPG, you should be sorry too. Sorry, just facts.

First released back in 2012 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the expanded version, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen came out on just about all major platforms in the years that followed, and it remains a great medieval fantasy romp. Thus far, I’ve been delighted by how approachable the game feels. Combat feels swift and freeform, yet still consequential. It doesn’t feel as crushing as Dark Souls or something for sure, but it will make you pay the price for biting off more than you can chew.

But really, I find that Dragon’s Dogma’s main appeal are the fantasy beasts. The game brings mythological beasts from folklore to life in challenging and impressive ways—lowly goblins, multi-headed serpents, twisted chimeras, and much more. Fighting them is a siren’s song worth pursuing; the game invites you to master its engaging real-time combat to take them on, sussing out their weaknesses to come out on top. When you take them down, it’s very satisfying.

It felt like a good time to finally play since long-awaited sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2 was finally shown off during this week’s Capcom presen tation. I got a nice deal too, as Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is on sale on Steam for less than five bucks (sale ends on June 20). — Claire Jackson